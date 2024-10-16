Procyon Advisors LLC Sells 32 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Procyon Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,499 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at about $795,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Stryker by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 18,491 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,617,000 after purchasing an additional 5,565 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,027,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at about $21,970,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 19,796 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,084,000 after acquiring an additional 5,502 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SYK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Stryker from $375.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $351.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $374.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.16.

NYSE SYK opened at $358.98 on Wednesday. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $255.22 and a 12 month high of $374.63. The stock has a market cap of $136.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.98, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $353.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $342.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.02. Stryker had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.53%.

In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 2,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $784,770.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,715,540. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total transaction of $6,660,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $949,716. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 2,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $784,770.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,715,540. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 220,068 shares of company stock valued at $71,811,372. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

