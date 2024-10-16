Procyon Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Procyon Advisors LLC grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,544 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $473.92 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $488.55 and its 200 day moving average is $492.71. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $372.50 and a 1 year high of $583.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 57.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IDXX shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $520.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $630.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. BTIG Research started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $574.13.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

