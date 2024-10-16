Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Grows Stock Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 301.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Tyson Foods Trading Up 0.0 %

TSN stock opened at $59.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.66. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.94 and a fifty-two week high of $66.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a PE ratio of -33.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.78.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $13.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -110.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Tyson Foods in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Tyson Foods from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.22.

Get Our Latest Report on TSN

Tyson Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.