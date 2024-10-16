Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Takes Position in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DNP. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 9,647 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, GEM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 8.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DNP Select Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DNP opened at $9.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.54 and a 200-day moving average of $8.96. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.02 and a 12 month high of $10.04.

DNP Select Income Fund Dividend Announcement

DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

