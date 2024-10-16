Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,000 BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BHK. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 6.2% in the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 17,324 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Core Bond Trust alerts:

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Stock Performance

NYSE BHK opened at $11.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.02. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 1-year low of $9.02 and a 1-year high of $12.10.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $0.0746 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.62%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.