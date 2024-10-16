Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Makes New $54,000 Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPLG. Westwind Capital purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 76.6% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of SPLG stock opened at $68.19 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.67. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $48.13 and a 52 week high of $68.83. The company has a market cap of $39.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

