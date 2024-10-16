iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Acquired by Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 127.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 15.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,518,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $154,577,000 after buying an additional 479,796 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 6.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,039,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,523,000 after buying an additional 178,898 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 118.9% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,465,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,303,000 after buying an additional 1,339,100 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 2.1% during the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,144,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,200,000 after buying an additional 44,515 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 66.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,460,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,164,000 after buying an additional 581,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

IAU opened at $50.28 on Wednesday. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $36.25 and a 52 week high of $50.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.84.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

