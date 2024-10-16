Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Grows Stake in Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,001 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares during the quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Matterport were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Matterport during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matterport during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matterport during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Matterport by 31.9% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matterport during the second quarter worth about $49,000. 36.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Matterport Stock Performance
NASDAQ:MTTR opened at $4.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.07. Matterport, Inc. has a one year low of $1.73 and a one year high of $4.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.13.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CFO James Daniel Fay sold 25,000 shares of Matterport stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.47, for a total value of $111,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,518,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,788,816.97. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Matterport news, CFO James Daniel Fay sold 25,000 shares of Matterport stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.47, for a total value of $111,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,518,751 shares in the company, valued at $6,788,816.97. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Matthew Zinn sold 31,808 shares of Matterport stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total value of $140,273.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 481,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,124,239.67. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 494,671 shares of company stock worth $2,155,982. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.
Matterport Company Profile
Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication in the United States and internationally. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; LEICA BLK360, a device to create digital twins; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; and 360 Cameras.
