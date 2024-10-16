Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Acquired by Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 21.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $1,053,000. Thomasville National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 33,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 4,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VLO shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Valero Energy from $172.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Valero Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $172.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on Valero Energy from $165.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Valero Energy from $149.00 to $131.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.60.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

VLO opened at $134.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $44.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $140.60 and a 200-day moving average of $152.23. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $119.88 and a 52-week high of $184.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $34.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.97 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 4.25%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 21.20%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Further Reading

