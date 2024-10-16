iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Acquired by Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,458 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJK. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 377.8% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 31,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 25,196 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 18.9% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 24.0% during the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 84,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,771,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJK opened at $93.15 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.63 and a 12 month high of $94.26. The company has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.15.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.