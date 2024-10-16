Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Purchases 664 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report) by 72.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $3,022,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 149,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares during the period. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 7,370 shares during the period.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $79.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.92. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $71.68 and a one year high of $80.37. The firm has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.36.

About iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

