Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Sells 1,066 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lessened its holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 86.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,066 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,696,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,202,707,000 after purchasing an additional 918,808 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Hubbell by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,035,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $743,970,000 after acquiring an additional 291,850 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Hubbell by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,980,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $821,989,000 after acquiring an additional 286,134 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Hubbell by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,335,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $487,995,000 after acquiring an additional 46,813 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in Hubbell by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 922,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,984,000 after acquiring an additional 322,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of HUBB opened at $451.39 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $403.55 and its 200 day moving average is $392.50. Hubbell Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $248.37 and a fifty-two week high of $461.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.23 billion, a PE ratio of 33.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.13. Hubbell had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.07 earnings per share. Hubbell’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HUBB shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Hubbell from $368.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $431.00 to $441.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Hubbell from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $454.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hubbell has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hubbell

In other Hubbell news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.54, for a total transaction of $164,043.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,670 shares in the company, valued at $608,781.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 15,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.34, for a total value of $5,868,528.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,861,791.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.54, for a total transaction of $164,043.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,781.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

