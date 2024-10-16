Inspire Investing LLC Increases Holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,043 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WTS. CWM LLC increased its position in Watts Water Technologies by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 12.6% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 3,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WTS opened at $207.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $196.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.51. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.87 and a 52-week high of $219.52. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.89.

Watts Water Technologies Dividend Announcement

Watts Water Technologies ( NYSE:WTS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $597.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.55 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 21.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.16, for a total value of $316,623.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,516 shares in the company, valued at $2,132,302.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Michael J. Dubose sold 315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.93, for a total transaction of $58,567.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,237.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.16, for a total value of $316,623.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,132,302.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on WTS. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $225.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $217.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

About Watts Water Technologies

Free Report

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

