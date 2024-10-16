Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Has $119,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 106.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 136.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,894,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $145,519,000 after buying an additional 1,670,478 shares in the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 2,538,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,653,000 after buying an additional 63,750 shares in the last quarter. Baymount Management LP acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the first quarter worth about $51,185,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 913,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,956,000 after buying an additional 63,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Management Fund Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. Main Management Fund Advisors LLC now owns 884,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,458,000 after buying an additional 92,200 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of KRE opened at $59.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.56. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12 month low of $37.66 and a 12 month high of $60.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.93.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.