Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Shares Purchased by Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 621 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQM. JBR Co Financial Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. JBR Co Financial Management Inc now owns 25,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Bright Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 77.2% in the third quarter. Bright Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 23,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,645,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. City State Bank increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. City State Bank now owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 32.9% in the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQM opened at $202.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $195.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.00. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $140.84 and a 52 week high of $207.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.