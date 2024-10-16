Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Acquires 51 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 527 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 191.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,597,000 after purchasing an additional 16,962 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 596.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 225,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,113,000 after purchasing an additional 192,791 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the first quarter worth $4,872,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the first quarter worth $1,764,000. Finally, Stableford Capital II LLC bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the first quarter worth $972,000. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $228.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.58.

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $249.31 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.79. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $183.64 and a 12-month high of $258.76. The firm has a market cap of $26.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.88, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.67.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $660.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.21 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 19.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.86%.

In other news, EVP Donald Day sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.86, for a total transaction of $364,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,213,814.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Donald Day sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.86, for a total value of $364,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,213,814.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Jeffrey Stoops sold 49,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total transaction of $11,048,327.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 109,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,328,521.83. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,590 shares of company stock worth $11,483,981. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

