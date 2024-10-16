Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Purchases 631 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 742.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRT. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Vertiv by 132.5% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Vertiv in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Vertiv in the second quarter worth about $34,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vertiv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VRT opened at $107.47 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.74 and a 200 day moving average of $88.65. The stock has a market cap of $40.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.59. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12 month low of $34.60 and a 12 month high of $113.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 50.79%. Vertiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vertiv news, insider Karsten Winther sold 44,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $3,593,470.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,254.58. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on VRT. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Vertiv from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Mizuho raised shares of Vertiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.44.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

