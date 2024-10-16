Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VDE. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 222.4% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,324,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,569,000 after acquiring an additional 913,542 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 826,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 720,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,915,000 after acquiring an additional 18,105 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 9.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 541,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,115,000 after acquiring an additional 48,418 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 535,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,276,000 after acquiring an additional 20,125 shares during the period.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Energy ETF stock opened at $125.20 on Wednesday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a one year low of $110.51 and a one year high of $137.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $124.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.63. The company has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

