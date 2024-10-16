Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $519,000 Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 7.4% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 68,008 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,631,000 after buying an additional 4,692 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,045 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,415 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 1,074.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 152,001 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,490,000 after purchasing an additional 139,054 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 887.3% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 13,891 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 12,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $608,000. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CSL shares. StockNews.com downgraded Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 price objective (up previously from $475.00) on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Carlisle Companies from $500.00 to $506.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $470.25.

Carlisle Companies Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of CSL opened at $471.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $423.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $412.76. The stock has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.91. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $235.79 and a 12 month high of $481.26.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $6.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.84 by $0.40. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 31.65% and a net margin of 27.88%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.18 EPS. Carlisle Companies’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is a boost from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.19%.

Insider Activity at Carlisle Companies

In other Carlisle Companies news, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 21,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.29, for a total transaction of $9,130,976.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,157,760.89. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 21,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.29, for a total value of $9,130,976.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,157,760.89. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David W. Smith sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.56, for a total value of $255,336.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,037.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

