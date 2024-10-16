Ritholtz Wealth Management Buys 2,180 Shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,684 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in PROG were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversify Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PROG during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,794,000. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PROG during the first quarter worth about $5,932,000. Fourth Sail Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of PROG during the second quarter worth about $5,500,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PROG by 497.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 160,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,580,000 after purchasing an additional 133,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in PROG by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 260,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,979,000 after purchasing an additional 118,698 shares during the period. 97.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PRG opened at $48.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.20 and its 200 day moving average is $39.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 2.11. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.39 and a twelve month high of $50.28.

PROG ( NYSE:PRG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.22. PROG had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The firm had revenue of $592.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. PROG’s payout ratio is 19.59%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PRG shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on PROG from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of PROG from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Loop Capital raised shares of PROG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of PROG from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.40.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

