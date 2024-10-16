Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,630 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PPG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,703,066 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,159,074,000 after buying an additional 4,222,402 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,197,012 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $276,576,000 after buying an additional 368,410 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 91.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 523,509 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $65,905,000 after buying an additional 249,406 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 549.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 256,142 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,246,000 after buying an additional 216,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,033,000. 81.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PPG shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $165.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $148.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $145.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.08.

NYSE:PPG opened at $129.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $30.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.26. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.07 and a twelve month high of $151.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $126.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.25.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 23.57%. PPG Industries’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. Analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 45.95%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

