Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 195 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Ritholtz Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on STZ shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $298.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.47.

Constellation Brands Trading Down 0.7 %

STZ opened at $244.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $246.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.89. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $227.64 and a 1-year high of $274.87. The company has a market cap of $44.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.08 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.70 EPS. Analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Constellation Brands news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 13,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $3,259,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,808,480. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Constellation Brands news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 13,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $3,259,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,808,480. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Samuel J. Glaetzer sold 1,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.57, for a total value of $370,810.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,970 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,482.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,947 shares of company stock worth $4,098,736 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

