Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 74.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,264 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,653 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop in the first quarter worth $1,355,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Wingstop by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 279,938 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,827,000 after purchasing an additional 36,017 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 206.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,287 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 1,308.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 24,951 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,142,000 after purchasing an additional 23,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in Wingstop during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,696,000.

Wingstop Stock Performance

NASDAQ WING opened at $393.05 on Wednesday. Wingstop Inc. has a one year low of $173.74 and a one year high of $433.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $395.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $388.46. The company has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.71.

Wingstop Increases Dividend

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $155.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.04 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 17.33% and a negative return on equity of 21.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. This is a positive change from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WING has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Wingstop from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $418.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $407.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $417.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Wingstop from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $382.00.

Insider Activity

In other Wingstop news, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 3,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.71, for a total transaction of $1,192,299.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,152.87. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

See Also

