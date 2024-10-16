Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 242 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 6,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 74,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,981,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 21,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 40,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

ACWX stock opened at $55.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $44.89 and a 12 month high of $57.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.14.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

