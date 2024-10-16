Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $219,000 Holdings in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Free Report) by 53.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,690 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PPH. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PPH opened at $94.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $723.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.72. VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF has a 52 week low of $74.05 and a 52 week high of $99.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.31.

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Profile

The VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Pharmaceutical 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest global pharmaceutical firms. PPH was launched on Feb 1, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

