Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,318 SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the first quarter valued at about $50,000.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

GLDM opened at $52.76 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a twelve month low of $37.98 and a twelve month high of $53.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.08.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

