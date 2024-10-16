Inspire Investing LLC Increases Stock Position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,413 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,882 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 48,926,369 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $329,276,000 after acquiring an additional 8,741,562 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Southwestern Energy by 14.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,364,192 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $298,381,000 after purchasing an additional 4,968,002 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 97.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,923,413 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $167,735,000 after purchasing an additional 12,270,110 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 3,468.3% in the 1st quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 12,360,286 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $93,691,000 after purchasing an additional 12,013,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KRYGER CAPITAL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,543,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Price Performance

SWN stock opened at $7.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Southwestern Energy has a 12-month low of $5.85 and a 12-month high of $7.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.55% and a negative net margin of 48.91%. Southwestern Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

SWN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.98.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

