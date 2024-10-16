Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 325 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 34.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Willis Investment Counsel raised its stake in Caterpillar by 0.6% during the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 72,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,487,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 3.0% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the third quarter worth $251,000. Sunflower Bank N.A. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 13.0% in the third quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 1,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 14.6% in the third quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 3,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total value of $1,119,081.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,442 shares in the company, valued at $11,750,181.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 2,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.48, for a total value of $1,018,878.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,347,825.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 3,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total transaction of $1,119,081.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,750,181.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar stock opened at $388.05 on Wednesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.76 and a fifty-two week high of $403.60. The stock has a market cap of $189.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $360.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $349.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $5.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.91 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 59.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.55 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be paid a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 25.46%.

CAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $435.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $380.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $338.00 to $321.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $399.00 to $456.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $355.50.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

