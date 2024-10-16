Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 922 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 922 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2,614.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,979,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906,850 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,756,000. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 937,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,592,000 after purchasing an additional 369,525 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,480,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,841,000.

NYSEARCA IQLT opened at $40.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.35 and its 200 day moving average is $39.63. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $32.28 and a 12 month high of $41.93. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.90.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

