Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Takes $211,000 Position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FAF. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in First American Financial by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 8,998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the period. American National Bank bought a new position in First American Financial in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in First American Financial by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in First American Financial by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in First American Financial by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,340,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,836,000 after purchasing an additional 111,197 shares during the period. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First American Financial Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of First American Financial stock opened at $66.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.74. First American Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $49.55 and a 52 week high of $67.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86 and a beta of 1.29.

First American Financial Increases Dividend

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. First American Financial had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that First American Financial Co. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. This is a boost from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. First American Financial’s payout ratio is 103.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FAF shares. Barclays raised their target price on First American Financial from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on First American Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

