Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Makes New $206,000 Investment in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in CarMax during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 134.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 176.7% during the 2nd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarMax during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on CarMax from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Argus upgraded CarMax to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on CarMax from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on CarMax from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CarMax news, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $2,056,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,567.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Charles Joseph Wilson sold 10,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $801,880.42. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,609 shares in the company, valued at $1,249,032.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $2,056,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,567.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CarMax Price Performance

NYSE:KMX opened at $73.67 on Wednesday. CarMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.66 and a 12 month high of $88.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.68.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). CarMax had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

