929 Shares in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Purchased by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 929 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in SAP by 3.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 631,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $127,473,000 after purchasing an additional 22,438 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SAP by 21.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 621,417 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,195,000 after purchasing an additional 108,729 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in SAP in the first quarter worth about $58,936,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in SAP by 8.6% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 197,976 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,934,000 after acquiring an additional 15,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in SAP by 4.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,264 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,941,000 after acquiring an additional 6,785 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on SAP. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of SAP from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of SAP from $188.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of SAP from $251.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of SAP from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.17.

SAP Price Performance

NYSE SAP opened at $229.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $219.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $282.06 billion, a PE ratio of 49.80, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.25. SAP SE has a 1 year low of $127.30 and a 1 year high of $232.23.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts predict that SAP SE will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

About SAP

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

