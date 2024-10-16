Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 1,597 American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 5.0% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 44.3% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AFG shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on American Financial Group from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup cut American Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $144.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday, June 28th.

American Financial Group Price Performance

NYSE:AFG opened at $134.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.78. American Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $105.22 and a one year high of $138.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $133.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.61.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Financial Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. This is a positive change from American Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.62%.

About American Financial Group

(Free Report)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers’ compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.