Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Takes $213,000 Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 5,590.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 4,808 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Nordson by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 31,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,224,000 after purchasing an additional 11,875 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new stake in Nordson during the 1st quarter worth $1,562,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Nordson by 422.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 11,625 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Nordson by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 123,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,033,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Nordson stock opened at $257.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.65, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.36. Nordson Co. has a one year low of $208.91 and a one year high of $279.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $250.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.55.

Nordson Increases Dividend

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $661.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.49 million. Nordson had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 19.80%. Nordson’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Nordson from $272.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nordson news, EVP Joseph P. Kelley sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total transaction of $749,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,164,576.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

