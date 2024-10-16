Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Takes $208,000 Position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

FNDF opened at $36.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.82. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $30.16 and a 1 year high of $37.85. The firm has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.78.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

