755 Shares in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Bought by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 755 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Equifax during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Equifax by 76.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Equifax during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Equifax during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Equifax by 138.2% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equifax alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equifax news, EVP Carla Chaney sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.85, for a total transaction of $845,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,065,118.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equifax Price Performance

Shares of Equifax stock opened at $290.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Equifax Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.95 and a twelve month high of $309.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $294.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.48. The firm has a market cap of $35.86 billion, a PE ratio of 64.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.58.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The credit services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.09. Equifax had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. Equifax’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EFX has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Equifax from $273.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Equifax in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Equifax from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Equifax from $250.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Equifax from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.74.

Check Out Our Latest Report on EFX

Equifax Profile

(Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.