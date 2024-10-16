Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Invests $235,000 in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,858,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,383,000 after acquiring an additional 100,059 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 2,160,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,069,000 after purchasing an additional 71,658 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,039,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,366,000 after purchasing an additional 31,123 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp lifted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,820,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,407,000 after purchasing an additional 10,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 1,014,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,847,000 after purchasing an additional 82,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.22% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TTE. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on TotalEnergies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on TotalEnergies in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised TotalEnergies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group raised TotalEnergies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised TotalEnergies to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.75.
TotalEnergies Stock Performance
NYSE:TTE opened at $64.73 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.37. TotalEnergies SE has a twelve month low of $62.59 and a twelve month high of $74.97. The stock has a market cap of $152.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $53.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.45 billion. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 17.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
TotalEnergies Profile
TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.
