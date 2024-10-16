Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $115,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 18.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 58,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,553,000 after buying an additional 8,975 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 843,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,667,000 after acquiring an additional 19,957 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 91.3% in the 2nd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 124,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,593,000 after acquiring an additional 59,178 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Price Performance

Shares of IPAC stock opened at $64.56 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a one year low of $52.93 and a one year high of $67.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.82.

About iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (IPAC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Pacific IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed Pacific securities. IPAC was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

