First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Walker Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 89,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 305.3% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 46,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 34,949 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $598,000. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $497,000.

Get First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of FPEI opened at $19.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.48. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a one year low of $16.44 and a one year high of $19.11.

About First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.