Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new position in National Grid in the third quarter valued at $209,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Grid by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Grid in the 3rd quarter valued at about $393,000. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of National Grid by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 37,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in National Grid by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. 4.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NGG. Citigroup cut shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of National Grid in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

National Grid Stock Performance

NGG opened at $67.16 on Wednesday. National Grid plc has a 52-week low of $55.13 and a 52-week high of $73.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.14 and its 200-day moving average is $64.59.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

