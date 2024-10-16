Ritholtz Wealth Management Purchases 45 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,209 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.5% in the second quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Saturna Capital Corp increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Saturna Capital Corp now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 3.7% in the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 5.0% in the second quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,683 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total value of $500,322.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,582,623.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total value of $500,322.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,582,623.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.38, for a total transaction of $2,002,375.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 821,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,277,391.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,212 shares of company stock valued at $29,291,893 over the last 90 days. 4.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $302.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $271.96 and a 200-day moving average of $308.43. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.17 and a 52-week high of $398.33. The stock has a market cap of $73.57 billion, a PE ratio of 570.40, a PEG ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.10.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CRWD shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, September 9th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $345.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $325.44.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

