Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $738,000 Stock Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 103.6% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.75.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

Shares of BAH stock opened at $162.34 on Wednesday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $114.69 and a 12 month high of $164.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a PE ratio of 35.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 65.80% and a net margin of 5.57%. Analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.35%.

Insider Activity at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $149,185.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,123 shares in the company, valued at $2,597,207.13. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $149,185.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,123 shares in the company, valued at $2,597,207.13. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 3,865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $618,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,389,280. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

(Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.