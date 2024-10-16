Ritholtz Wealth Management Acquires 323 Shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,150 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SANM. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 108.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 494 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Sanmina by 24.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 845 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanmina during the second quarter worth $116,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 40.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,126 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanmina alerts:

Sanmina Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SANM opened at $66.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.89. Sanmina Co. has a 52 week low of $43.40 and a 52 week high of $76.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.98 and its 200-day moving average is $66.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sanmina

Sanmina ( NASDAQ:SANM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.03). Sanmina had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Sanmina Co. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jure Sola sold 82,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.67, for a total value of $5,735,791.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,198,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,506,043.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Jure Sola sold 82,328 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.67, for a total value of $5,735,791.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,198,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,506,043.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total value of $585,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,679 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,849.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 104,320 shares of company stock valued at $7,294,883. 3.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SANM

About Sanmina

(Free Report)

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SANM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.