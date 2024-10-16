Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 442 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.62.

Insider Activity at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 45,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $2,773,731.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,177,810. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 3,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $224,663.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,177,810. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 45,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $2,773,731.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,177,810. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 219,348 shares of company stock valued at $13,296,833 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $57.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.90. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $50.72 and a twelve month high of $77.35.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.19). Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $22.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Further Reading

