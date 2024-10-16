Ritholtz Wealth Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT)

Ritholtz Wealth Management reduced its position in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,687 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Samsara were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Samsara during the 3rd quarter worth $935,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of Samsara by 250.0% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Samsara by 140.9% in the 3rd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 17,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 10,133 shares in the last quarter. Westwind Capital lifted its stake in shares of Samsara by 6,293,833.3% during the third quarter. Westwind Capital now owns 377,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,172,000 after buying an additional 377,630 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Samsara during the 3rd quarter worth $322,000. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Samsara news, insider John Bicket sold 82,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.08, for a total value of $3,157,784.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,557,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,294,939.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John Bicket sold 82,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.08, for a total transaction of $3,157,784.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,557,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,294,939.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $562,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 465,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,968,515. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,948,089 shares of company stock worth $83,198,447. 60.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:IOT opened at $50.27 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.33. The company has a market cap of $27.69 billion, a PE ratio of -100.54 and a beta of 1.52. Samsara Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.48 and a fifty-two week high of $51.53.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $300.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.53 million. Samsara had a negative net margin of 24.19% and a negative return on equity of 20.39%. The company’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Samsara Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IOT. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Samsara from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Samsara from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Samsara from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Samsara in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Samsara from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Samsara presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

