Ritholtz Wealth Management Trims Position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Ritholtz Wealth Management reduced its holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,359 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOYA. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Voya Financial by 118.9% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 440 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 6,850.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 834 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Voya Financial during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Voya Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VOYA shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Voya Financial from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Raymond James cut Voya Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Voya Financial from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.27.

Shares of Voya Financial stock opened at $81.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.30. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.02 and a 12 month high of $82.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.72%.

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

