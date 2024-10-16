Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $277,000 Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,596,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,114,203,000 after buying an additional 286,868 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,409,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,532,143,000 after acquiring an additional 132,079 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 24.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,048,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,616,000 after acquiring an additional 400,565 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 105.7% in the 2nd quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,512,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,075,000 after purchasing an additional 777,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Inc. CA boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 601,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,672,000 after purchasing an additional 19,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In related news, CFO Naftali Holtz bought 5,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $140.00 per share, with a total value of $749,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,755,840. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.71, for a total transaction of $518,445.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,388 shares in the company, valued at $4,620,629.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Naftali Holtz bought 5,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $140.00 per share, for a total transaction of $749,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 48,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,755,840. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Up 2.8 %

NYSE RCL opened at $202.34 on Wednesday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a twelve month low of $78.35 and a twelve month high of $204.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $168.95 and its 200 day moving average is $155.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The company has a market cap of $52.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.61.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 52.49% and a net margin of 16.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is currently 20.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on RCL shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $168.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $168.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.06.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

