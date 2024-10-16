Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,650 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XHR. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,137,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,067,000 after buying an additional 278,686 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 3.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,481,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,236,000 after acquiring an additional 45,787 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 676,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,689,000 after acquiring an additional 145,527 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 179,814.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 350,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,027,000 after acquiring an additional 350,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1,602.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 308,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after acquiring an additional 290,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XHR. Wells Fargo & Company raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, September 13th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xenia Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.30.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

NYSE:XHR opened at $14.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.23. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.92 and a 12 month high of $15.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.05 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $272.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.66 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 1.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 252.63%.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Profile

(Free Report)

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 32 hotels and resorts comprising 9,511 rooms across 14 states.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.