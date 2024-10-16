Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,043 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its position in Federal Signal by 23.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its stake in Federal Signal by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 5,607 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,032 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 3,091 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 65.9% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 15,360 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FSS opened at $93.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51 and a beta of 0.93. Federal Signal Co. has a 52-week low of $57.05 and a 52-week high of $102.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Federal Signal Dividend Announcement

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.11. Federal Signal had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The company had revenue of $490.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Federal Signal Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Brenda Reichelderfer sold 25,685 shares of Federal Signal stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $2,388,448.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,339,206.83. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

