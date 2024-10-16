8,263 Shares in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Bought by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMH. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 24.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 12.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 14,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 72,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,651,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMH opened at $37.50 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.26, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.76. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $31.36 and a 52 week high of $41.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $423.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.46 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 4.89%. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.12%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.67.

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

